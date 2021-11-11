ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos activate Noah Fant from reserve/COVID list

 7 days ago

The Denver Broncos activated tight end Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles .

Fant, who is second on the team with three touchdown catches, was placed on the list Nov. 2. The former 20th overall draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa is second on the team in receptions (37) and third in receiving yards (320) through eight starts.

The 23-year-old has 139 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games (33 starts).

Also on Tuesday, the Broncos were awarded a waiver claim on cornerback Mac McCain III from the Eagles. Denver also signed cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. to its practice squad.

NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

McCain, a rookie out of North Carolina A&T, played on special teams for the Eagles in a Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 23-year-old was originally signed as a undrafted free agent by the Broncos in May before being placed on the team’s practice squad and then getting signed to the Eagles’ active roster.

Dawson, a second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, has 26 games of NFL experience (four starts) all with the Broncos in 2019 and 2020. The 26-year-old knocked down two passes with one fumble recovery and made 27 tackles over two seasons.

–Field Level Media

