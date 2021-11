Following the release date shake-up by Disney last month, which saw numerous Marvel movies and the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 getting release delays, today was Paramount's turn to reshuffle their slate, first announcing the movement of their new Star Trek movie to late 2023, and for Transformers fans a big blow as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also found itself on the move, being delayed until June 9th, 2023, about a year past its original date of June 24, 2022. The newest movie in the franchise has been getting a lot of attention during filming, with numerous photos and videos being uploaded on social media by fans, as well as the pieces of information being drip-fed through from Paramount, but we now have a long wait to see the final product arrive on screens.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO