ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' Showrunner Kourtney Kang on Developing the Show and Ideas for a Season 2

By Christina Radish
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom show creator Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat), the Disney+ original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows Lahela Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who is trying to find a balance between her very adult medical career and life as a teenager in Hawaii. Everything from the blurred lines of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Hanna to end with season 3: 'That was always the intention,' showrunner David Farr reveals

Hanna's mission is almost over. EW has exclusively learned that Prime Video's action-thriller based on the 2011 film of the same name will end with the upcoming third season. "That was always the intention, to be honest," showrunner David Farr tells EW. "If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."
TV SERIES
honolulumagazine.com

Disney’s “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Spotlights Hawai‘i on Screen and Behind the Scenes

This fall, Hawai‘i is hot on screen. Along with Season Four of Magnum P.I. and the premiere of NCIS: Hawai‘i, another show filmed in the Islands has made its debut: Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. The reimagined Doogie Howser, M.D. features a 16-year-old mixed-race female prodigy. Though it’s under the Disney conglomerate, it’s the most locally rooted of these fall series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
justjaredjr.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee & Alex Aiono Celebrate 'Doogie Kamealoha' Season 1 Finale

The first season of Doogie Kamealoha, MD has just come to an end. The reboot series on Disney+ stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role, along with Jason Scott Lee and Kathleen Perkins as her parents, Matt Sato and Wes Tian as her brothers, Emma Meisel as her BFF, plus Alex Aiono, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ronny Chieng and Mapuana Makia.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunner Teases Prequel Series, Possibility of Season 2

Declan De Barra, showrunner for the upcoming Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, has revealed a few details about how the new show came about and its world in a sitdown with EW. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action prequel miniseries that tackles a major event in Witcher history: the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that brought humans, elves, and monsters together in the same world.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

What Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. fans can expect if Disney+ renews it for Season 2

"There are so many stories and 10 episodes happened so quick," creator and showrunner Kourtney Kang says of Season 1, which concluded this week. "There is so much that we wanted to explore. One thing I’m really excited to get more into in Season 2 is more stories that only our show could tell about Hawaii and Hawaiian culture, the things that are happening there, and what it’s really like. There are stories we wanna tell at the hospital, between what’s going on in Noelani’s life and Charles’ life. We’ve set up these great characters and now it’d be really great, in Season 2, to have the real estate to delve further into what’s going on with them as well. Season 1 has been so much about Lahela and the family, and now we have so many great players to go to. With Mapuana and Jeffrey, their friendship is so wonderful. Mom and dad have so much love to them. And even Dr. Lee, by the end of the season, is part of the little family there at work. It would be really exciting to delve further into those characters. Matt Sato, who plays Kai, is so wonderful, so I’d love to delve more into his character and Brian Patrick. We have so many great players to go to."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Jake Kasdan
Person
Jason Scott Lee
TheWrap

‘Love Life’ Showrunners on Importance of Finale’s Marcus-Mia Epilogue, Season 3 Plans for New Lead

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of HBO Max’s “Love Life” anthology series.) The second season of HBO Max’s “Love Life” ended with Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) and Mia Hines (Jessica Williams) as married parents to a new baby named Audrey. The couple spends Episode 10 juggling the little girl, Marcus’ new career as an author and Mia’s drawn-out decision to leave her job, all while working to keep themselves in the same level of bliss they hit when they finally got together in Episode 9.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively. As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,”...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunner#Asian
GQMagazine

Insecure Showrunner Prentice Penny on the AKA Controversy, Lawrence's Baby Drama and Why the Show Needs to End Here

Prentice Penny has been prepared for the end of Insecure for a while now. The showrunner has worked with Issa Rae for five seasons, guiding her comedy about the friendship between Black millennial women in Los Angeles to a conclusion that feels right for the show’s characters. “I’ve seen a lot of shows go past their expiration date, which we never wanted to happen,” says Penny, 46. Still, Insecure’s end is a bittersweet moment for the producer, writer, and director: He’s helped create something he’s very proud of, but laments that he won’t get to work with this group of people, who he’s grown very close to, anymore.
LAWRENCE, NY
TVLine

Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13). The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy