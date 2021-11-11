'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' Showrunner Kourtney Kang on Developing the Show and Ideas for a Season 2

"There are so many stories and 10 episodes happened so quick," creator and showrunner Kourtney Kang says of Season 1, which concluded this week. "There is so much that we wanted to explore. One thing I’m really excited to get more into in Season 2 is more stories that only our show could tell about Hawaii and Hawaiian culture, the things that are happening there, and what it’s really like. There are stories we wanna tell at the hospital, between what’s going on in Noelani’s life and Charles’ life. We’ve set up these great characters and now it’d be really great, in Season 2, to have the real estate to delve further into what’s going on with them as well. Season 1 has been so much about Lahela and the family, and now we have so many great players to go to. With Mapuana and Jeffrey, their friendship is so wonderful. Mom and dad have so much love to them. And even Dr. Lee, by the end of the season, is part of the little family there at work. It would be really exciting to delve further into those characters. Matt Sato, who plays Kai, is so wonderful, so I’d love to delve more into his character and Brian Patrick. We have so many great players to go to."

