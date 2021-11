Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) announced Wednesday that toll fees for the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase on Jan. 1 after a year without the rates going up. According to ERC, the tolls help pay for financing, operation and maintenance of the tunnels, as well as the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth and about 51 lane miles of associated roadway.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO