Cullman County, AL

Colony purchasing signs

By Amy Henderson
The Cullman Times
 7 days ago
Colony Town Councilman Michael Johnson, from left, discusses recommended changes by the Alabama during an October meeting, with Mayor Curtis Johnson and Councilman Jerrold Flanigan. Tyler Hanes

COLONY — The town of Colony is using some of its American Rescue Plan funds to purchase four message boards to post flyers to keep residents informed of town events.

Currently, the town posts flyers along the windows of town hall and the education center. The message boards will be placed at town hall, the education center, the community center and on Wooley Road. The one-sided boards cost a minimum of $1,069; two of the four message boards will have optional literature racks, council members said Tuesday.

The council also set Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon as a public hearing on spending American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Curtis Johnson said he wanted to give residents the opportunity to weigh in on how the town spends the fun.

Councilwoman Ethel Alexander noted that there are restrictions on how the funds can be spent, and Johnson said he would go over those with participants at the public hearing.

In other business, the council approved the $200 membership fee for the Cullman County Mayor/Commissioner Association and received a copy of the town's proposed sexual harassment policy. The policy will become part of the town's personnel policy manual, which the town's insurance carrier requires the council to adopt. The policy and manual will be voted on at the next council meeting.

Councilwoman Jasmine Cole said Colony will be hosting a pop-up shop event on Dec. 5. The deadline for vendors, which can include food vendors, to contact her is Dec. 1. The cost is $20 per vendor. Anyone interested in being a vendor can contact the town's Parks and Recreation page on Facebook or call Cole at 205-456-0340.

The town is also planning a New Year's Eve event for people aged 25 and older. Tickets will be on sale from Nov. 20-Dec. 20 and are $25 each.

