Third and fourth kids in the same stateroom sail for free through spring 2022; With limited-time offer, family of four can cruise for as little as $898*. SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Travelers looking for a family getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line's latest offer that allows kids aged 5 to 17 sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom to cruise for free.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO