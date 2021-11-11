Nicer weather tonight and tomorrow, rain and a possible thunderstorm tomorrow evening

TONIGHT: The talk of the town across the Ohio Valley I’m sure was the weather. Well above average temps today as we approached the 70-degree mark today. Today’s heat was thanks to a surface warm front that moved through early this morning. However, today was the only day to see any sort of warmth. Colder air will be returning as we head into tomorrow afternoon and through the weekend. This will go down as the warmest Nov 17th in the last 10 years! Tonight, the clouds will start to increase ahead of a cold front that will bring much colder air back into the forecast as well as widespread rain. Temperatures will bottom out towards the lower 50s. We will see our daytime high early tomorrow morning with colder air getting pumped in by the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO