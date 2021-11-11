ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nicer weather tonight and tomorrow, rain and a possible thunderstorm tomorrow evening

By WYTV Staff
WYTV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday: Scattered clouds. Gusty winds possible throughout the day. High: 67° Low: 43°. Saturday: Mostly cloudy....

www.wytv.com

KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Coldest Weather In 6 Months Arrives, The Wait For Accumulating Snow Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather. Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days. (source: CBS) It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Seasonable weather today, warm up tomorrow

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said temperatures will be mild overnight in advance of a warm up on Thursday. A cold front may bring some rain to the state Thursday night. Here is her Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
The Baltimore Sun

Thanksgiving week in Baltimore is likely to be chilly but mostly dry, as storms threaten New England, forecasters say

A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WYTV.com

Breezy, cloudy and warm Wednesday

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30’s to low 40’s. A little breezy, with wind chills in the lower 30’s. Slight chance for an early sprinkle, but mainly cloudy and dry today. Unseasonably warm, high in the lower 60’s. Winds could gust to 25 to 30mph at times. RAIN...
WTRF

A cold front will drop temperatures and rain tomorrow

TONIGHT: The talk of the town across the Ohio Valley I’m sure was the weather. Well above average temps today as we approached the 70-degree mark today. Today’s heat was thanks to a surface warm front that moved through early this morning. However, today was the only day to see any sort of warmth. Colder air will be returning as we head into tomorrow afternoon and through the weekend. This will go down as the warmest Nov 17th in the last 10 years! Tonight, the clouds will start to increase ahead of a cold front that will bring much colder air back into the forecast as well as widespread rain. Temperatures will bottom out towards the lower 50s. We will see our daytime high early tomorrow morning with colder air getting pumped in by the afternoon.
cleveland19.com

First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow in our area tonight, tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air is building in today with blustery west winds at 10-20 MPH. The rain this morning will end from west to east, and we’ve got a mostly cloudy sky the remainder of the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s, a good 20 degree drop from yesterday afternoon.

