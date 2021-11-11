Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (hand) available on Wednesday

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. : New Orleans total scoring margin in six head-to-head matchups against Memphis over the previous two regular seasons. The Pelicans have gone 5-1 vs. the Grizzlies during that span, with the only loss coming in a late-season May 2021 matchup, one in which New Orleans didn’t have Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram available due to injury (Memphis won 115-110). In the other five Southwest Division encounters, the Pelicans prevailed by margins of 10, 28, 10, nine and 31 points. The 144 points New Orleans rang up at Memphis in February of last season was the most the Pelicans had scored in a game since 2018. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has tallied 20-plus points once in his six career appearances vs. New Orleans, notching 28 points during his team’s 144-113 defeat in the FedEx Forum last season.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO