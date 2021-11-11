ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (hand) available on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets....

www.numberfire.com

SLAM

Grizzlies Coach Jenkins Provide Update On Brooks return

As Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) starting shooting guard Dillion Brooks works his back from a broken left-hand injury, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins provides an update for Brooks’s season debut and expects him back on the floor “pretty soon.” Per NBA.com. Brooks broke his left hand during the NBA offseason...
NBA
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) starting for Grizzlies on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Adams is dealing with an ankle ailment, but it won't keep him out of Friday's tilt against a Suns team playing without Deandre Ayton. It's a great matchup for Adams, who should see plenty of action down low on both ends of the court.
NBA
Dillon Brooks
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (11/13/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. : New Orleans total scoring margin in six head-to-head matchups against Memphis over the previous two regular seasons. The Pelicans have gone 5-1 vs. the Grizzlies during that span, with the only loss coming in a late-season May 2021 matchup, one in which New Orleans didn’t have Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram available due to injury (Memphis won 115-110). In the other five Southwest Division encounters, the Pelicans prevailed by margins of 10, 28, 10, nine and 31 points. The 144 points New Orleans rang up at Memphis in February of last season was the most the Pelicans had scored in a game since 2018. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has tallied 20-plus points once in his six career appearances vs. New Orleans, notching 28 points during his team’s 144-113 defeat in the FedEx Forum last season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Rockets' Eric Gordon (groin) questionable Monday versus Grizzlies

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (groin) is listed as questionable for the team's Monday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon has dealt with a groin issue already this season, and was limited to just under 22 minutes in the team's Sunday night loss to the Phoenix Suns. It would not be surprising if the team holds him out for rest here in the second leg of their back-to-back.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA

