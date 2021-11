Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) returned to practice Wednesday. Peoples-Jones injured his groin during pregame warmups in Week 7. He was scratched from that game and also sat out last week. Odell Beckham is reportedly excused from the team indefinitely, so Peoples-Jones could step in as the other starting receiver with Jarvis Landry. In the two games prior to injury, Peoples-Jones racked up 9 catches on 11 targets for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO