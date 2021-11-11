ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Veterans in Owings Mills get receive new cars

By Harrington Gardiner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
In honor of veterans day local groups teamed up to offer cars to those who need them most. Ten veterans got new cars today at heritage Toyota in Owings Mills.

This was all thanks to the group "Vehicles for change" and mile one auto group. Both groups say they believe that transportation can transform lives. One of the vets who received a car became emotional talk about the impact of the gift.

"Today I am thankful to God. Vehicles for change for that have to make a choice of how convenient their life can be."

The goal of the program is to give vets freedom to more easily get to their jobs, schools, grocery stores and health care facilities.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

