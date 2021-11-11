ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dozens Of Volunteers Surprise Colorado Veteran With Yard Work & Playground

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Tyler Wilson, a wounded Army veteran, was surprised with 75 strangers at his home. They were volunteers from Home Depot, Semper Fi and America’s Fund.

They helped install a new fence, work on landscaping projects and even installed a new playground for Wilson’s children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3J6H_0csz3ul000

(credit: CBS)

“Now coming out, watching them, their eyes light up, it’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who came out to help, it’s truly amazing,” said Wilson.

The project kicks off the Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign. It’s an annual giving campaign which runs from Veterans Day through the end of the year.

