ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jenee Fleenor speaks to News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 55th CMA Awards

WKRN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenee Fleenor speaks to News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 55th CMA Awards. Jenee Fleenor speaks to News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 55th CMA Awards. Luke Bryan describes...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

WATCH NOW: ‘Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards’

GMA’s Lara Spencer and country star Jimmie Allen speak with CMA nominees, presenters and performers from the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena on Nashville. KABC’s George Pennacchio takes over the coverage, with more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
imdb.com

See Every Couple on the Red Carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards

Date night has never felt so right! On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 2021 CMA Awards will bring together the biggest names from country music. And as your favorite artists arrive to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the ceremony, many won't be walking the red carpet alone. Instead, stars like Luke Bryan, Hillary Scott and Dierks Bentley will be enjoying a night of fun with their spouses or significant others. After all, who wants to dance to more than 20 performances alone? Just days after Jimmie Allen's time on Dancing With the Stars came to an end in Los Angeles, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer traveled to Nashville where he could experience the award show...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Red Carpet Rock Stars at 2021 CMA Awards

Looking for a rock-star couple at the 2021 CMA Awards? We found them! Before the star-studded award show kicked off on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman proved once again to be red carpet pros when they posed for photos outside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Nicole stepped out in a Ysl dress, styled by Julia von Boehm, which showcased both plenty of leg and some impressive abs. She completed her look with ilias LALAoUNIS jewelry. As for her glam, Kate Synnott deserves credit for her makeup while Kylee Heath perfected the hairstyle. In regards to Keith, he deserves a round of applause for showing off his own signature style with a black t-shirt...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Predicting The Winners Of The 55th Annual CMA Awards

Sigh…here we go again. It’s time for the CMA Awards again, that annual celebration of the best that country music has to offer… (I’ll give you a minute to stop laughing). But seriously, for some reason the industry seems to put a lot of stock into these awards, despite the fact that they generally mean nothing and most artists who deserve them will never get a second look from the people who get to vote on this stuff. (We talked […] The post Predicting The Winners Of The 55th Annual CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Road Work#Cma Awards#Emissions Testing#Cma#News 2 News
995qyk.com

2021 CMA Awards: Ranking the Worst to Best Red Carpet Looks

Tonight at the 55th annual CMA Awards, the stars showed out on the red carpet for country music’s biggest night. There was a fair share of disasters, as most red carpets have, but there were some great hits tonight! See below who dressed the best and who should’ve taken a second look in the mirror before stepping out the door.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced more of the show's lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners. This year’s performances will include Bryan...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows fans in bold red carpet look at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood wowed fans on Wednesday as she rocked a fabulously daring at the Country Music Association awards. Arriving on the red carpet in style, the mom-of-two wore a silver sparkly one-shoulder dress with dramatic detailing on one arm and a bold high split. WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
swiowanewssource.com

Winners and glamor on CMA Awards carpet

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs were among those posing for photos as they arrived for the CMA Awards. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6d302aa3f0be431d85f82b0062fe509c.
CELEBRITIES
gospelmusic.org

Amy Grant to Present at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards”

NASHVILLE — November 8. 2021 – 6-time Grammy-winner Amy Grant has been announced as a presenter for Country Music’s Biggest Night™, “The 55th Annual CMA Awards.” Hosted by Luke Bryan, “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.
NASHVILLE, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Short, sweet, and stunned: Backstage at the 55th CMA Awards

In a night full of upsets and surprises, the virtual press room backstage at the 55th CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville was surprisingly quiet — perhaps because the majority of the winners were absolutely stunned. Luke Combs walked back, just moments after picking up his first — and perhaps...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Dazzles on the Red Carpet Alongside Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher hit the red carpet of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in a spiky metallic dress that showed off her enviable physique. Underwood also performed her new duet "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean, putting her signature voice on full display.
NFL
WSB Radio

CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton big winner at 55th annual ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony Wednesday night. This year’s event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, was a full-blown event, compared to last year’s show, which was pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luke Bryan hosted the event for the first time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Check Out All the Hottest Looks in Country Fashion From the 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet!

With 20 sure-to-be-unforgettable performances on tap from some of the biggest names in country music, the 55th Annual CMA Awards—broadcasting live on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC—is bound to once again live up to its name as “Country’s Biggest Night.” And with that title comes some of the hottest red-carpet looks fans will get to feast their eyes on all year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy