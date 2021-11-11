ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2021 CFDA Awards

Cover picture for the articleOne of American fashion’s biggest nights of the year, the CFDA Awards were already slated to be a buzzy event as celebs, designers, and more come together to celebrate influential names in the field. It can be expected, though, that conversation between attendees tonight will mostly center around one thing: former...

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Without Sister Mary-Kate At CFDA Awards

Ashley Olsen looked elegant at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she and sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row. Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The fashion designer, 35, looked elegant in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. The former sitcom star and her sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for their label.
Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
Zendaya Shock: Rewrite The Stars Songstress Wows Fans Again With Two Piece Red Carpet Ensemble At CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya wore an Haute couture two-piece ensemble featuring a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt. All eyes and cameras were on Zendaya at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards as the actress strutted through the red carpet wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang outfit. The actress attended the 2021 event Wednesday in New York at The Grill restaurant to receive the highly coveted Fashion Icon award.
Emma Corrin Takes on the Miu Miu Micro Mini Skirt

A range of Miu Miu looks were on full display at the Miu Miu Nuit Club event in NYC last night. Stars like Emma Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, and Ella Emhoff stepped out in Muccia Prada’s designs to celebrate the French brand, but only one guest was brave enough to truly embrace Miu Miu’s latest collection. Brand ambassador and style risk-taker Emma Corrin arrived at the party in one of the micro-mini skirts that made quite a splash when they originally walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week last month.
See What Everyone Wore to the CFDA Awards

It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.
Claudia Schiffer Hits Her First Red Carpet in Over Two Years

Claudia Schiffer stepped out on Monday night and hit the red carpet for the first time in over two years. The German model got glammed up for the premiere of the upcoming Christmas-themed horror flick, Silent Night. For the event, Schiffer opted for a floral gown from Richard Quinn’s FW21...
Kid Cudi’s Wedding Dress Was the CFDA Awards’ Boldest Look

On the red carpet of last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, there were plenty of starry (and, of course, stylish) appearances to take in, from Zendaya’s showstopping Vera Wang two-piece to Squid Game star HoYeon Jung’s draped Louis Vuitton gown. Few looks, however, had the same immediate impact as Kid Cudi’s. Arriving to the event at New York City’s The Grill Room, the rapper and musician stepped out in a custom bridal gown by ERL, the white-hot West Coast label launched in 2018 by American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz.
See Every Brilliantly Styled Outfit at This Year's CFDA Fashion Awards

This year's CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC's Park Avenue, marked a historic moment as Zendaya was the youngest recipient of the fashion icon title to date. She followed in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna (who can forget her sheer Adam Selman design?), Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Iman, whose own honor came in 2010. Eleven years later, Iman took the stage to speak about Zendaya's influence.
CFDA Awards 2021: Fashion – Live from the red carpet

Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual Awards Gala, honoring those who innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the big event returns after being canceled last year due to of the pandemic). Emily Blunt will host the evening’s festivities at The Pool Room in Midtown Manhattan. Among those who took home the awards this year are heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White, Virgil Abloh, Miuccia Prada and Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli. Debut nominees also include some of fashion’s most vocal talents, such as Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson, Maisie Wilen’s Maisie Schloss, and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo.
CMA Awards 2021 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more stars aligned on the red carpet at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10. Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE (ABC News) — The biggest stars in country music will appear at the 2021 CMA Awards Wednesday night. Luke Bryan is hosting the highly-anticipated award show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CT live on KCAU 9, from Nashville, Tennessee’s, Bridgestone Arena. In order to attend, audience members have...
