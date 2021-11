According to a report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today, the Cleveland Browns have excused wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from practice on Wednesday. What this ultimately means for the wide receiver remains to be seen, but that won't stop speculation that has been going on since yesterday when his father posted a video on Instagram showing how poorly utilized his son was and then LeBron James later coming out with a tweet proclaiming he would be a true #1 receiver again.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO