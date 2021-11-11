ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Cow moose and calf stroll through Coeur d’Alene

By Elise Jawed
 7 days ago
Moose calf in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho.– A moose cow and calf have been spotted roaming a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood.

Idaho Fish and Game received multiple sightings of the pair since November 4. They have been spending their time around the Atlas Rd. and Kathleen Ave. corridor.

It is not rare to see moose within the city limits. They take advantage of the milder weather conditions as winter creeps up and have plenty of trees and shrubs to snack on.

However, Idaho Fish and Game say to remain cautious around moose. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous when feeling agitated or threatened.

If you encounter moose, keep your distance, don’t approach them and don’t attempt to feed them no matter how innocent they may appear.

Moose should leave town on their own. For any questions or reports about moose in Idaho, contact Idaho Fish and Game.

