Open House at Zenith Holland Nursery will be this weekend, Nov. 12-14

Open House at Zenith Holland Nursery is this weekend – Nov. 12-14, 2021 – and it brings the goods!

Kicking off their new seasonal hours – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily through Christmas – Zenith Holland Gift Shop and Nursery present a weekend of holiday hospitality, savings and excitement starting this Friday November 12, 2021. The fun includes light refreshments, individually wrapped sharable Santa hat cookies and even festive Cranberry Margarita sips! Come discover the newest and some might say the ONLY gift shop in Des Moines, featuring carefully curated treasures like cards, candles, toys, home decor and even “found objects”. Within the comfortable and dry converted greenhouse you will find an artfully cultivated fusion between indoor and outdoor spaces designed to inspire. Garden and Home are definitely a focus for the merchandise assortment. But you will also find seasonal decor, like ornaments and fanciful nordic gnomes to bring a sense of whimsy and fun.

During the Open House weekend Lyn will be offering rotating specials while hosting local artists you will not find on Amazon. In fact, most lines have been selected carefully to ensure that they represent something unique you won’t find at the “super shipper from Seattle’. Instead you can enjoy an IRL shopping experience with all its visceral pleasures. You can even pose for a real life Santa photo op in front of the famous Holiday hearth festively adorned with poinsettias and holiday cheer. Santa will be masked for safety, allowing guests to decide their level of comfort to participate. Just bring your camera or phone and your best holiday charge the photo ops are complimentary and even open to you well behaved canine companions. Santa will be available all day with just a brief pause to feed his reindeer.

The famous Photo Hearth as captured in 2019.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the freshest high quality evergreen wreaths, and swags, in stock and ready to grace your home. If you’ve never been an early bird for Christmas decor, you may want to reconsider this year, since fresh evergreen supplies all over town will be skimpier than usual due to this summer’s scorching heatwave, which damaged many trees.

Along with the gift shop, the garden shop is filled with high quality tools such as those produced by Dewit of Holland. Ergonomically designed, they carry a lifetime warranty and are sure to be a welcome gift for gardeners from novice to expert.

Of course you will find all the houseplants and seasonal favorites like Christmas cactus and Amarylis, not to mention outdoor evergreens and more.

An open house is not to be missed, so mark your calendar and plan to visit Friday, Saturday or Sunday to discover what’s new at Des Moines oldest business!

Zenith Holland Nursery 23260 Marine View Drive South Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

