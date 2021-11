There are a number of significant barriers to widespread electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Electric cars are expensive, charging infrastructure is underdeveloped, range anxiety is rampant and valid, and a lot of people just really love their gas guzzlers -- Ford F-150 Lightning be damned. But the United States is determined to overcome these barriers. On August 5, the Biden administration announced that it intends to ensure that by 2030, 50% of all new vehicle sales are EVs. Part of the motivation for this goal is the desire to stay competitive with China, which is currently threatening to dominate the EV market, but a major driver of the White House’s EV campaign is to meet the country’s climate targets.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO