ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL MVP odds: Brady takes over as favorite after chaotic Week 9

By C Jackson Cowart
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the most unpredictable week of this NFL season, Tom Brady didn't take a snap. And he's the MVP favorite because of it. That's how dangerous Week 9 was for the award's top candidates, nearly all of whom saw their stock take a serious hit. The lone survivor was Brady, whose...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Aaron Rodgers
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Denv
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who had ball from Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass gets his haul of gifts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who ended up with the football from Tom Brady 600th touchdown pass has received his bounty of gifts from the team. Byron Kennedy was in a seat in the end zone section at Raymond James Stadium where wide receiver Mike Evans caught Brady's record-breaking pass. Evans then tossed the football into the stands where Kennedy grabbed it. Kennedy then gave it to a Bucs official.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady issues criticism for NFL over 17th game

Tom Brady recently issued some criticism of the NFL for adding a 17th game to the regular season schedule. Brady spoke with Jim Gray for his weekly show “Let’s Go,” and the topic of the NFL schedule arose because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on a bye last week. Brady spoke with Gray about his issues with the extra regular season game.
NFL
Field Level Media

NFL MVP Odds: Idle Tom Brady Pulls Even With Josh Allen

Tom Brady came out of Tampa Bay’s Week 9 bye as the co-MVP favorite after his closest competitors endured a damaging week. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the +250 favorite last week, but turned the ball over three times while leading the offense to only six points in a stunning loss at Jacksonville. His odds lengthened to +350 at BetMGM and DraftKings, as Allen and Brady are no the co-favorites at both sportsbooks.
NFL
Washington Post

Midseason NFL awards, including Tom Brady for MVP

A crazy NFL season got crazier over the weekend. Six of the top 10 teams lost, including four of the top six in the NFC. More quarterbacks got banged up as injuries continued to mount throughout the league. But there nonetheless was some stellar individual play in the first half...
NFL
ESPN

NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Tom Brady to the top

Leave it to Tom Brady to be the one guy who can make a significant move during a bye week. Entering Week 9, the five fellow quarterbacks surrounding him at the top of the MVP betting board either lost or sat out their teams' games. All that allowed the 44-year-old to become the betting favorite at +350, which I said a week ago was poised to happen in the near future.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy