There has been talk of adapting the iconic line of children’s books and later animated series Clifford the Big Red Dog for the better part of a decade, and after all that time the lovable pup is finally here! Following several delays and postponed release dates, the family-friendly live-action comedy is out in the wild this week, ready for kids and parents alike to take in the fun, oversized adventure. Better yet, you don’t have to go far to see the larger-than-life pup in action because you'll have the option to check out Clifford the Big Red Dog streaming from the comfort of your own home, with or without your four-legged friends.

