Antioch, CA

2 hospitalized in Antioch shooting

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two are in the hospital after officers responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in Antioch, police said in a press release.

The shooting was at the Sinclair Gas Station on Lone Tree Way.

The victims were two men — one who suffered a gunshot to the abdomen and another who suffered one to the head.

One is in “grave condition,” and the other is in “critical condition,” police said.

The suspects are two adult males, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

