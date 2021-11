Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined 11 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not support abortions. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, seeks to invalidate the Biden Administration’s new rule that weakens protections against taxpayer dollars being used to support abortions. The Biden Administration is withdrawing a 2019 rule that required federally funded family-planning clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and to refrain from referring patients for abortions.

