Environment

Wednesday, November 10 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll see a quick round of rain overnight ahead of a return to colder weather. Showers and thunderstorms are currently marching east across the Ozarks. Storms have already weakened, but a few lightning strikes and gusty winds are still possible. The line will push east to Hwy. 63 by 1 to...

KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.17.2021

Mostly sunny today, highs near 73. Easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43 with light winds. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 69 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies continuing through the...
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool temperatures continue

Look for below average temperatures Wednesday as low pressure remains in control of the region. The cooler weather is expected to continue through Saturday, but no rain is forecast to fall in the Southland. Air quality remains mostly in the good to moderate range for Wednesday. Look for temperatures to warm up again beginning Sunday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
8newsnow.com

Get ready for a chilly morning start. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 17th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Cooler than yesterday as temps barely reached 70 degrees for some. Gusty winds also picked up for areas to the north and down the river to Laughlin. Thursday highs should remain cool and only a few degrees above our 66 degree normal for this time in November. More clouds as we head into the weekend from another system impacting the west coast, but all eyes are on next week and holiday travel. Expect a cut-off low to migrate into the SW and bring cooler temps and slight shower chances for some areas. Rain chances still remain slim for Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 17th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the southwest on the light side around 5-10 mph and we are expected to have clear skies. Sunrise is at 7:12. As we continue to get through the morning hours, we will increase our temperatures to the upper 70s. Sunny skies will continue to prevail, but we could see a few stray clouds. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the west around 10-15 mph. For the second half of the day, we will continue to see sunny skies. A slight bit of cloud cover can be expected for the early afternoon hours. Winds will shift with a cold front moving through in the late afternoon to early evening hours, coming from the north around 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s around the Concho Valley. Later this evening, we are looking to have temperatures dropping to the 40s and even the 30s. Winds will still be a light breeze from the north with speeds around 10-15 mph. We are also looking to have an increase in cloud cover. Tomorrow, we will have a few clouds in the early morning, then sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the 50s and barely in the 60s around the region. Winds will continue to come from the north and northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we continue moving through the upcoming weekend, temperatures will eventually increase back to the 80s by Sunday. We are also looking at a bit more cloud cover as we get through the weekend as well. Another cold front is looking to move through the region later Sunday evening, so we will start next week with temperatures only in the 60s, which is considered average temperatures for this time of year. Our chances of rain showers for Sunday are now gone, as we won’t have enough moisture in the area to create more than a few cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the next seven days, with the exception of Saturday overnight into Sunday, where temperatures will only drop to the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast November 17th

Temperatures are changing little Wednesday, staying cooler than normal. The coast will be in the 60s and interior in the low 70s. An eddy will keep the marine layer in place. Some weak offshore winds will pick up, but blow over the marine inversion. However, a lack of mid and high level clouds will make the day sunnier once the marine layer clears out.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday November 17th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday November 17th. For today: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise cloudy skies. High of 67, winds turning northwest 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%. For tonight: Slight chance for scattered showers early, otherwise clearing skies. Lows dip down to...
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle once again on satellite and radar with clear skies. We’ll see another day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures are still chilly out this morning. We’re getting going largely in the 40s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Thanksgiving week in Baltimore is likely to be chilly but mostly dry, as storms threaten New England, forecasters say

A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...

