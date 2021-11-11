ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Youth Advocates release data on well-being of Kentucky children compared to the rest of the nation

By Seth Austin
 7 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Every year, a group called Kentucky Youth Advocates issues a report card on the well-being of Kentucky children compared to the rest of the nation. The organization said the commonwealth saw improvements and areas in need of action.

The data book breaks down numbers in four overall categories: economic security, education, health and family and community. The data says that poverty rates still remain high for minority children in the commonwealth.

Terry Brooks, the executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, says this is not an urban versus rural or Republican versus Democrat issue. He says there are practical, common-ground solutions to lawmakers in Frankfort and in Washington.

