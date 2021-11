Peter King: “You really have to question whether the Seahawks can respond this year and whether the Seahawks, in my opinion, should think of trading Russell Wilson for three ones and a good player in March. I think the automatic answer is absolutely categorically not, you don’t trade a great quarterback, you don’t do it. Well, if he’s going to be really unhappy, and I’m not saying he will be, but I’m saying that you shouldn’t just dismiss it out of hand. John Schneider found Russell Wilson with the 72nd pick in the Draft nine years ago and I’m sure he has faith in his ability to find another quarterback in the draft. I don’t know if that will happen truly, but that game [On Sunday vs. Packers] made a lot of bold statements.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO