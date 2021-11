One of the first floor vestibule entrances in Oklahoma State's Student Union was flooded with water, after testing a heating unit. Student Union officials closed the entrance to put fans on the space, pull up the mats and let the concrete dry. Tracie Brown, the senior director of Student Union operations, said she suspects the entrance to be put back together soon. Brown said she did not know how long the water dropped from the ceiling.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO