ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why Outsourcing to a Nearshore Software Development Company Might Be the Right Move

By Steve Taplin
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConversational mills are still humming about the recent worldwide social media outage that affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The six hours of down time, attributed to engineering shortcomings, cost the company billions of dollars. It was an object lesson that, without a highly competent software development team, companies large and small...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Outsourcing#Software Developers#Whatsapp#Instagram#Nearshore
Itproportal

Why it’s time for a hybrid approach to outsourcing IT

To say the pandemic has been a disruptive force in the world of business would be understating it. Over the course of the past eighteen months, businesses of all shapes and sizes, spanning all industries, have had to adapt and evolve in order to keep things moving. The sheer pace of digital acceleration that some businesses have undergone just to carry on serving clients and customers is almost too rapid to comprehend. If McKinsey’s 2020 report is anything to go by, a significant number of businesses out there managed to achieve a decade’s worth of digital transformation in just three months at the start of the pandemic, throwing their carefully curated strategies for gradual cloud adoption out of the window.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
devops.com

Successful Software Development in a Hybrid Environment

The desire to work from home or from anywhere has only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Employees cite a number of reasons why they prefer to skip the office, including cutting commuting times, being more productive, caring for family members and exploring new locations. People are increasingly comfortable with remote interactions and the new technology tools that have sprouted to support the work-from-anywhere trend. On average, employees said they want to work from home 2.5 days a week, according to a monthly survey of 5,000 Americans, while 73% of employees seek hybrid work environments where they have some flexibility in where and when they work.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

Cryptocurrencies hold the potential to change finance, eliminating middlemen and bringing accounts to millions of unbanked people around the world. Quantum computers could upend the way pharmaceuticals and materials are designed by bringing their extraordinary power to the process. Here's the problem: The blockchain accounting technology that powers cryptocurrencies could...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

5 ways to improve mental health for software developers

Software development at its best is a creative endeavor. Developers need a certain level of comfort to be able to produce quality work. Boring tasks, noisy offices and too many meetings can impact productivity even in the best of times. However, health is something more fundamental, almost on the lowest...
MENTAL HEALTH
Middletown Press

Why a Wider Net is Now Needed to Find the Right Software Engineer

Over the past two years, the world has evolved to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed or otherwise destabilized economies, including governments closing down economic systems through strict measures. From the cessation of international flights to the enforcement of lockdowns, businesses had to close their premises and employees had to transition to working from home. As a result, browsing traffic and the use of other online tools (such as video conferencing and streaming services) shot up drastically — with a corollary increase in traffic for IT firms and cloud computing. Every firm geared up to hire more IT specialists to boost capacity to handle demand. According to the economic data analytics advisors, Emsi, cloud computing job postings grew more than 90% between 2017 and 2020 — a whopping four times more than the overall tech job growth! Neo4j Inc., a cloud database company, almost doubled its employees during the pandemic.
COMPUTERS
twollow.com

What is Software development

Software development is the process of generating and maintaining applications, frameworks, and other software components through conceiving, specifying, designing, programming, documenting, testing, and bug resolving. Software development company entails writing and maintaining source code, but it also encompasses all activities that lead from the conception of a desired piece of software to its final manifestation, usually in a planned and structured manner. Research, new development, prototyping, modification, reuse, re-engineering, maintenance, and any other activities that result in software products are all included in software development. Software can be made for a wide range of purposes. The three most prevalent purposes are to fulfil the special needs of a specific client or organisation (known as custom software), to meet a perceived need of a group of potential users (known as commercial software), or for personal use (known as open source software) (e.g. a scientist may write software to automate a mundane task).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy