COVID-19 UPDATES: 724 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 298,634.
There are a total of 237,156 confirmed cases and 61,478 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,934 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 151,773 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,697,788 total doses have been administered. 841,747 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,234. Out of those cases, 25,224 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 400 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 116 new cases Wednesday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 19 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 802 active cases and 350 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,350 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 169 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 130,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,532 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,025, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,195.
There are 13,301 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,602 cases among health care workers.
15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
22 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,703.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 121 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 294 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 638 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,022 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,567 people were 80+
93.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.05% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 71,518
3,504
1,170
561
| 11,742
739
346
234
| 797
47
13
10
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 2,763
11,006
2,858
486
3,060
1,470
2,336
83
| 340
5,171
1,445
213
864
846
868
24
| 27
218
52
12
40
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 21,651
1,662
8,820
4,229
380
1,518
878
84
| 6,595
841
1,314
1,463
127
292
301
28
| 218
5
40
46
6
16
19
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 8,345
3,757
416
608
1,109
518
380
250
| 5,435
3,277
599
479
562
203
185
111
| 192
124
21
15
23
13
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 26,266
5,012
1,161
876
1,857
| 3,670
980
456
400
179
| 417
107
37
27
61
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 5,431
1,526
4,319
985
522
| 814
675
318
657
276
| 100
36
37
26
23
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 37,047
2,098
3,191
1,474
431
1,265
| 5,647
755
1,001
195
104
631
| 545
62
66
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|237,156
|61,478
|3,703
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
