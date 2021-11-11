ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City woman sentenced to life for husband’s 2012 murder

By Brian Dulle
 7 days ago

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband in November 2012.

Viola Bowman, 60, was sentenced to life in prison without parole and 10 years for armed criminal action. The sentences are to run consecutively, according to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.

Kansas City woman guilty of killing husband after trial was delayed 11 times

On November 7, 2012 Kanas City Missouri Police officers responded to the Bowman residence regarding an ambulance call that was placed by Viola Bowman. She had reported that the residence had been broken into by an unknown party who had killed her husband Albert “Rusty” Bowman.

However, as the investigation progressed, evidence indicated that no break in occurred at the home and the scene was staged by Viola Bowman to look like a break in had occurred.

Investigators determined that Viola Bowman shot her husband once in the head and once in the chest at their residence in Kansas City before eventually calling 911.

Viola Bowman was convicted at a jury trial on September 20, 2021 in Clay County. Clay County Jurors previously assessed punishment for first-degree murder as life without parole and recommended 10 years on the charge of armed criminal action.

White said he was grateful that the family members and friends of Albert Bowman were able to obtain justice after the many delays in this case.

The case was charged by grand jury indictment on January 6, 2015 and set for trial on 11 previous occasions before its resolution this week.

White said at the time of the grand jury indictment the state was prepared to set the case for a jury trial to timely resolve the matter.

“Unfortunately, not all cases are able to be tried quickly due to the way the court systems works, in addition this case presented unprecedented hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” White said.

