Mason Buddy, who pleaded guilty to stealing from senior citizens in September, appeared remotely in Edgartown District Court Monday for a probation violation hearing. Probation Officer Peter Zona told Edgartown District Judge John Julian that Buddy was required to pay $1,500 to a victim, Trip Barnes, within two weeks of a Sept. 22 plea. That plea was for two counts of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme for rooking an elderly woman named Janet Maine out of roughly $20,000 and stealing a $6,000 antique car from Barnes. Zona told the court Buddy otherwise had adhered to agreed-upon payments.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO