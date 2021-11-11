Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Are blockchain and cryptocurrency the same thing? The simple answer is no. When you realize all these terms are not synonymous, you can ponder what the future benefits of real estate and blockchain are. Blockchain is a digitalized system of storing important coded data in specific "blocks." In real estate, that data might include information about property titles, specifics regarding accurate measurements, 3D tours, floor plans, financing and taxes. Once information is entered into a block, it is immutable, meaning it cannot be altered. Updating the particulars requires entering in additional information, but without removing the original data, thus forming a chain of information for every transaction. This essentially forms a digital trail of everything entered into the block or ledger in chronological order.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO