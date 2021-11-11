ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property owner. As the holder of a tax lien, you can collect...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

401(K) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning

Inheriting a 401(k) can add a wrinkle to your financial plan from a tax perspective. Under 401(k) inheritance tax rules, any assets passed on from one person to another are taxable. The rules for inheriting retirement plans, including workplace plans and Individual Retirement Accounts, aren’t necessarily the same as the rules for inheriting real estate or other assets. If you anticipate inheriting a 401(k) from a parent, a spouse or someone else, it’s important to know your options for minimizing tax liability. A financial advisor can help you sort through those options so you make a good decision.
INCOME TAX
orlandomedicalnews.com

Earn Passive Income Through Real Estate Investing

2020 and beyond has been a hurdle for medical professionals. You’ve worked through this pandemic and continue to save lives and help the fight against COVID-19. As an Officer in the U.S Army Reserves, I know firsthand what it’s like to work in rigid and high stress environments. You’ve been on the “front lines” of the pandemic for the past year and a half. With that, I thank you for your service and all you’ve done to combat this pandemic.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
SmartAsset

2021 Trust Tax Rates and Exemptions

Trusts pay taxes. A trust is a legal entity that holds money and assets for future distribution or management. For example, you might create a trust for your children’s college education, putting money into it which they can withdraw when they … Continue reading → The post 2021 Trust Tax Rates and Exemptions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

Estate Planning: Can You Sue a Trust?

Trusts can provide certain benefits for estate planning, including asset protection. But can you sue a trust? It’s an important question to ask if you have a trust or plan to create one, are named as the beneficiary to a trust or are owed debts by someone who’s established a trust. While a trust itself generally cannot be sued, the trustee can. Understanding when a lawsuit can be brought in connection with a trust is important for estate planning. Of course, getting estate planning help before you decide on a trust can preempt litigation later on; that’s where a financial advisor can be immensely helpful.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

Whether you have just entered the workforce or have been part of the daily grind for some time, retirement can seem daunting. However, the idea doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The key is to change your mindset and start planning. Here are some steps to help you get...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust

As a homeowner, you may use a deed to transfer ownership or take out a loan on your property. There are several different types of deeds that you may use, but two of the most common are grant deeds and … Continue reading → The post Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Real Estate Investing
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown passes $37.8M 2022 budget with no real estate tax increase

NORRISTOWN — Members of the Norristown Municipal Council Tuesday adopted a nearly $37.8 million operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The balanced budget includes a real estate tax rate of 16 mills, which was unchanged from last year. The budget was approved with a unanimous vote. According to the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall's proposed 2022 budget holds steady real estate, fire taxes

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township's proposed 2022 budget would not increase real estate or fire taxes, but it would come up a little short on revenue. Director of Finance Scott Boehret presented the $16.55 million general fund spending plan to the board of commissioners Wednesday. On the revenue side, the township is looking at $16.38 million, leaving a $172,000 gap on operating spending, but South Whitehall has cash in reserve.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
KTEN.com

Real Estate: 1031 Exchange Examples

When investors want to diversify their portfolios, they often consider real estate. But if you’re interested in real property, you need to know the ins and outs of purchasing and selling. One method many investors rely on is called a 1031 exchange. By following the rules for this type of exchange, investors can defer their capital gains tax while working towards better and bigger properties. Understanding how a 1031 exchange works is crucial to its success, though. Here are a few example scenarios to help you get familiar with it.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC Los Angeles

How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

Married investors filing jointly with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single filers) may pay 0% long-term capital gains levies for 2021. That's after subtracting the standard deduction of $25,100 for couples ($12,550 for single investors) or itemized write-offs, whichever is greater, from adjusted gross income. However, it's...
INCOME TAX
Centre Daily

Inflation causes tax brackets and standard deduction to change in 2022. What to know

Income tax brackets and the standard deduction will be adjusted in 2022 in response to inflation. The Internal Revenue Service on Nov. 10 announced its annual inflation adjustments for tax year 2022 for more than 60 tax-related provisions — notably including an increase to the standard deduction amount and higher federal income tax brackets. The changes come as consumer prices continue to soar.
INCOME TAX
retechnology.com

Blockchain and Real Estate: What's All the Buzz About?

Are blockchain and cryptocurrency the same thing? The simple answer is no. When you realize all these terms are not synonymous, you can ponder what the future benefits of real estate and blockchain are. Blockchain is a digitalized system of storing important coded data in specific "blocks." In real estate, that data might include information about property titles, specifics regarding accurate measurements, 3D tours, floor plans, financing and taxes. Once information is entered into a block, it is immutable, meaning it cannot be altered. Updating the particulars requires entering in additional information, but without removing the original data, thus forming a chain of information for every transaction. This essentially forms a digital trail of everything entered into the block or ledger in chronological order.
MARKETS
KTEN.com

Here’s a Trick to Take Control of Your Taxes in an Unpredictable Real Estate Market

Most real estate investors are familiar with traditional tax-deferred exchanges. They require you to sell your current business property before you can purchase another. However, there’s an alternative route that allows you to take some extra control in the unpredictable real estate market. A reverse 1031 exchange is a tax-deferred method that provides a variety of potential benefits. But it requires a careful strategy and knowledge of legal guidelines. Here’s what you need to know about them before diving in.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Analysis-China's real estate woes sap property investment products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese investors are abandoning an age-old attachment to property investment products and seeking returns in equities and other corners of the capital markets, as the authorities crack down on the debt-fuelled property sector. The flow of cash into property investment products issued by trust companies has slumped...
REAL ESTATE
realtytimes.com

Can You Use Home Equity to Buy Another Property?

When you have equity in your home, you can tap into that and, if you’re strategic, use it as a way to build long-term wealth. There are a lot of ways you can capture equity to build wealth. For example, you can pay off higher-interest debt or make home improvements that ultimately increase the value of your house. You can start a business or you can even invest in the stock market where returns might be significantly more than the interest you pay on your loan.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy