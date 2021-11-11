ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

City Kickboxing's Carlos Ulberg, Mike ‘Blood’ Diamond set to compete at UFC 271

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49goR4_0csypUpS00

Two of City Kickboxing’s rising stars will compete at UFC 271.

The Feb. 12 event, which is expected to be headlined by the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker title fight rematch, does not yet have a publicly known venue or location.

But two fighters from New Zealand’s famed City Kickboxing team have been confirmed for the card. Carlos Ulberg (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) will meet Fabio Cherant (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Diamond (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will make his promotional debut when he takes on Orion Cosce (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in a welterweight bout.

Two people with knowledge of the matchups recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Cageside Press was first to report the Ulberg fight, whereas MMA Fighting was first to report the Diamond booking.

Ulberg will look to rebound from his UFC debut loss in March. The accomplished kickboxer, who earned a UFC deal on the Contender Series, was stopped by Kennedy Nzechukwu in the second round at UFC 259, earning the “Fight of the Night” honors for his efforts. Meanwhile, Cherant will also be in search of his first octagon win. The former LFA champion dropped his first two octagon bouts to Alonzo Menifield, and most recently William Knight in August.

Two-time King in the Ring kickboxing tournament winner “Blood” Diamond was signed to a four-fight UFC deal in July. The Zimbabwe-born fighter is unbeaten in his MMA career, most recently scoring a unanimous decision win over Dimps Gillies in February 2020. His opponent Cosce punched his ticket to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020 when he rallied to TKO Matt Dixon. However, Cosce would suffer his first-career defeat in his promotional debut when he was stopped by Phil Rowe in July.

With the additions, the UFC 271 lineup now includes:

  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel
  • AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Orion Cosce vs. Mike Diamond

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

MMA fans disgusted by ‘horrific’ inter-gender fight

MMA fans were left disgusted after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. One viewer described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the ref was forced to stop the bout. Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alonzo Menifield
Person
Dana White
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Pichel
Person
Matt Dixon
Person
Alexander Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickboxer#Combat#City Kickboxing#Mma#Cageside Press#Ufc 259#Lfa
International Business Times

Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Claims Mike Tyson 'Owes Him $50K'

A former UFC champion has told another interesting Mike Tyson story. The UFC has done quite a tremendous job pushing their fighters to always put on a show every time they step inside the Octagon by handing out performance bonuses every event. With an array of highlight-worthy knockout finishes, ex-UFC...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Ruined His Push Because He Was Drunk

It almost goes without saying that every wrestler dreams of being successful, but unfortunately success can also be halted when personal issues get in the way. Thomas Latimer previously wrestled in NXT as Kenneth Cameron, and for a few years he appeared on TNA programming as Bram. During a recent...
WWE
mmanews.com

Junior Dos Santos Claims Mike Tyson Snubbed Him Of UFC Bonus

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos says boxing legend Mike Tyson convinced the UFC to not give him a post-fight bonus. Dos Santos was released from the UFC earlier this year after a recent losing skid to the likes of Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He hasn’t ruled out signing with another MMA promotion but has hinted at a transition to boxing before his career ends.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva’s son KO’d in first round of kickboxing fight (Video)

Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel Silva suffered a brutal KO loss with less than 20 seconds left in a kickboxing fight over the weekend. Anderson had two sons competing on the card and the first was Kalyl Silva who already had a viral eight-second KO earlier this year in his kickboxing debut. He picked up another win on FightersRep 11 as he earned a decision victory Melo Pamuk.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder's former coach responds to Floyd Mayweather comments

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez Will Be In Shock First Fight Of 2022

Pound for pound boxing number one and Mexico’s ‘Numero Uno’ Saul Canelo Alvarez has made a move that will have shocked most. Next up some were thinking he might take on dangerous David Benavidez or Charlo in his own weight class of 168 pounds. No. Not even taking on dangerous...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

WBC teases exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez

During the WBC’s annual convention, president Mauricio Sulaiman addressed those in attendance while Floyd Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez were on stage, narrating a supposed agreement between the two to stage an exhibition bout in the coming year. “At the same time they turn to each other, and they said...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Ex-NBA PG Deron Williams takes fight debut seriously

Deron Williams' phone was flooded with calls and notifications once his boxing match against former NFL running back Frank Gore was announced last week. Among the first to reach out was Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. Williams once challenged Paul for the label as the NBA's top point guard in his heyday, but the rivals-turned-friends are now supportive.
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Star Changes Up Her Look

Kairi Sane showed off her new dark hair in a social media post this morning. The former WWE star typically had lighter brown hair, sometimes with blonde highlights. Now a WWE Ambassador in Japan, Sane spent between 2016 and 2020 as an in-ring competitor for WWE. Winning the Mae Young...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy