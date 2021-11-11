Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Won't play Wednesday

Unsurprisingly, the NBA's "Top 75" list earned a lot of attention from fans, players, and the media. While most of the list featured easy picks like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant; not every name was so agreeable. For former NBA star Tracy McGrady, who was one of those...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
Fair or not, when you're the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, you're going to get some extra attention. Now entering his junior season at the Sierra Canyon School in Southern California, Bronny James underwent knee surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus, and many were waiting to see how he would respond.
Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed on Wednesday in tragic shooting while inside a local bakery. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers mourned the passing of the rapper gone too soon. The Lakers star put out a message on Instagram, remembering a video shoot he once did while dancing...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Scottie Pippen, through his memoir titled Unguarded, has come at Michael Jordan from all corners. Although he recognizes how great they were as teammates, he maintains that they were never friends. In the very first chapter of his book, Pippen called MJ selfish, stating that he is taking a lot...
The NBA generally features a lot of player movement, and we've seen plenty of stars switch teams in recent memory. Sometimes, we even see multiple big-name players move in one transaction. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has recently proposed a blockbuster trade which would send Karl-Anthony Towns to Boston, Jaylen...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Sacramento Kings star Tyrese Haliburton just flexed his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT on his on-court sneaker against the New Orleans Pelicans. For the casuals, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is one of the biggest NFT projects out there and the cheapest one right now is worth 31.9Ξ (Ethereum) which roughly converts to $145,000 as of writing.
Tyrese Maxey totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), grabbed one rebound, and six assists in the 76ers' 103-98 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. Maxey started and played 37 minutes and dished out six assists. He is now averaging 32.1 minutes and 14 points per game. Maxey should see increased playing time with Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (COVID-19 Protocols) both out. He is a potential streamer only in deeper leagues.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 on Wednesday night. Harrison Barnes added 23 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings stop a two-game...
De’Aaron Fox has had a difficult time getting into any sort of offensive rhythm this season. Through seven starts with the Sacramento Kings, the fifth-year guard has averaged 17.7 points per game on 36.4% shooting from the field and 15.4% shooting from 3-point range. The Kings have managed to stay...
If the Kings are to reach their full potential, it begins with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A team's star players are crucial to the fabric of the team's success. What a concept, I know. For Sacramento, the team is deeper, better and more experienced than it was last year,...
Gobert has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right heel injury recovery. Gobert delivered 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-9 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Sacramento, and he'll miss his first game of the season Thursday. Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall should have increased roles in his absence.
Brogdon (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports. Brogdon is apparently still battling the same non-COVID illness that kept him out of Friday night's loss to the Blazers, so T.J. McConnell should be set for another start at point guard. The Pacers are off Monday and Tuesday, so Brogdon will have a decent chance to return for their next game Wednesday at Denver.
Aleksander Barkov won’t play Saturday for the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers official website reports. Barkov is a late scratch as he is dealing with a lower-body injury. There is no word yet as to when Barkov may be able to return to the lineup. Barkov is one of the best players in the league that nobody knows or talks about. He’s not flashy like Connor McDavid but is an asset on both sides of the rink.
