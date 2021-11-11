ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau County, WI

Trempealeau County continues series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Whitehall

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xmY3_0csymHQC00

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) – Trempealeau County held a vaccination clinic Wednesday afternoon in Whitehall for kids as young as five.

According to DHS data , 62.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The County’s Health Director brought his son to get vaccinated.

“We knew as long as the data came out with the FDA and the CDC when they approved it, that we would love to have him at the front of the line for the vaccine,” said Trempealeau County director of Public Health Aaron Newberry.

The county will hold another vaccination clinic this Friday in Galesville.

More details about vaccination efforts are available here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin DHS encourages celebrating holidays safely

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging people to keep COVID-19 mitigation in mind while celebrating the holidays. “Celebrating the holiday season and its traditions is important to Wisconsin families, and we can all celebrate safely this year if we remember to take a few simple steps,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Family and friends planning to gather for celebrations should get vaccinated as soon as possible, including getting a booster if you are eligible, as the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best ways to minimize risk from the virus. If you will not be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays, it is especially critical that you take additional steps to protect yourself and others around you by wearing a mask in public spaces, getting tested if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.”
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Trempealeau County, WI
City
Whitehall, WI
Trempealeau County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Galesville, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse health officials urge people to get the flu shot amidst concerns of a ‘twindemic’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Health officials are urging people to get a flu shot as the number of influenza cases rise this year. In the 2019-2020 flu season, 36,000 cases of the flu and 20 deaths were recorded in Wisconsin. Many health officials are concerned about the impact the flu could have on the public and hospitals when combined with...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River Marsh restoration reaching first-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse moves homeless individuals from Houska Park to motel for winter

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As cold weather approached, many people were concerned about how the homeless population in La Crosse would survive the winter. Although the city had designated Houska Park to accommodate homeless people during the summer, city officials decided they needed to find shelter during the frigid winter. “It was very clear — made very clear — that...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Vaccinations#Dhs
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul joins push for PFAs protections

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee to strengthen public health and environmental protections against PFAs. The coalition argues that serious dangers PFAs pose, combined with the tens of millions of taxpayer dollars being spent to protect residents from these dangers, call for...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW Health gives deer hunters gun safety tips

MADISON, Wis. – With gun deer hunting season opening Saturday, UW Health is giving hunters gun safety tips. “We do still want to take precautions when it relates to COVID-19,” Dr. Jeff Pothof said in a statement Monday, “and make sure we are mindful of tree stand safety, firearm safety, and our physical conditioning.”
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic Health System to prescribe less opioids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health Systems are limiting opioids for postoperative pain management. Mayo Clinic doctors say opioid painkillers are highly addictive. After just five days of prescription opioid use, the likelihood that you’ll develop long-term dependence on these drugs rises steeply increasing your risk of eventual addiction and overdose.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway. La Crosse’s planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets. The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Center renovation nears completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on the La Crosse Center is wrapping. A final walk through with building inspection department will take place next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds called the news “exciting” and expects to complete the $42 million project by the start of December. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cold weather factors into La Crosse County’s highest covid-19 case rates of the year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- According to the La Crosse County Health Department, the county’s current Covid-19 case rate is the highest it’s been all year. The rise in Covid-19 case rates is no surprise to medical experts. “When we look back to this summer and we think about the fact that we started to see this highly infectious delta variant...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
538
Followers
367
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy