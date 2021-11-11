Trempealeau County continues series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) – Trempealeau County held a vaccination clinic Wednesday afternoon in Whitehall for kids as young as five.

According to DHS data , 62.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The County’s Health Director brought his son to get vaccinated.

“We knew as long as the data came out with the FDA and the CDC when they approved it, that we would love to have him at the front of the line for the vaccine,” said Trempealeau County director of Public Health Aaron Newberry.

The county will hold another vaccination clinic this Friday in Galesville.

More details about vaccination efforts are available here .

