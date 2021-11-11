ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo mayor mandates vaccines for all new City employees

By Dani Birzer
 7 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo.– Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an order today, Wednesday, Nov. 10, that mandates all new employees for the City of Pueblo to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

This order comes just days after Pueblo hospitals began to see a significant uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, forcing a pause on all non-emergent surgeries and necessitating involvement of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s disaster medical assistance team .

Colorado’s current COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to nearly 10%, with rates climbing higher and higher as the national rate is beginning to fall .

Families, health experts want policymakers to take action to turn around children and youth mental health crisis

STATEWIDE – Children’s Hospital Colorado hosted a media roundtable featuring parents, youth, a teacher, community providers, mental health professionals and advocates, each of whom addressed CHC’s youth mental health state of emergency declaration in May of 2021. Children’s Hospital Colorado, Healthier Colorado, Colorado Education Association, Colorado Association for School-Based Health Care, and the Colorado Chapter of the […]
