Pueblo mayor mandates vaccines for all new City employees
PUEBLO, Colo.– Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an order today, Wednesday, Nov. 10, that mandates all new employees for the City of Pueblo to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
This order comes just days after Pueblo hospitals began to see a significant uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, forcing a pause on all non-emergent surgeries and necessitating involvement of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s disaster medical assistance team .
Colorado’s current COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to nearly 10%, with rates climbing higher and higher as the national rate is beginning to fall .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 2