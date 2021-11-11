ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Could tonight be the night Dillon Brooks make his Grizzlies’ return?

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154jvr_0csykxq600

MEMPHIS — After missing the Grizzlies’ first ten games of the season, could tonight be the night Dillon Brooks makes his return to the hardwood as the Grizz get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets out at FedExForum?

After a positive check up from doctors and a second simulated game with the GLeague’s Memphis Hustle, Brooks has been upgraded to questionable tonight and head coach Taylor Jenkins says Brooks will be a gametime decision as he works his way back from a broken hand suffered over the summer.

Welcomed news for teammates who know what it will mean to get Brooks back on the floor after he averaged over 17 points a game last year.

“It’s huge.  You know what he can do on both sides.  He’s a two-way player that he’s really great at it.  Knows how to get to his spots and pretty much locking up anybody he has,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.  “We can’t wait until he gets back.  We’ve been waiting on that the whole time.”

“Can’t wait.  He’s one of a kind,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.  “He brings an element that we don’t have right now with his energy and his defensive ability.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Ugly night in DC as the Grizzlies lose big to the Wizards

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 17 points, one of seven Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards routed the Memphis Grizzlies 115-87. The Wizards held Memphis to 35% shooting from the field. Washington led 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter that broke the game open. Jaren Jackson […]
NBA
SLAM

Grizzlies Coach Jenkins Provide Update On Brooks return

As Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) starting shooting guard Dillion Brooks works his back from a broken left-hand injury, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins provides an update for Brooks’s season debut and expects him back on the floor “pretty soon.” Per NBA.com. Brooks broke his left hand during the NBA offseason...
NBA
FanSided

How the Grizzlies could fleece the Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis

The Memphis Grizzlies might seem like one of the more established teams in the league, with a reliable corps in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks. Still, it’s important to remember that this team is still amid a rebuild. With most of the key contributors being in their early or mid-twenties, there will likely be a few more seasons before the Grizz are contending for an NBA title.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
WREG

Brooks returns but Hornets win at the Forum

MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks made his season debut for the Grizzlies, but it comes in a 118-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Kelly Oubre set a Hornets franchise record by scoring 37 points, off the bench, and matched his career high with 7 3-pointers as Charlotte put an end to its five game losing streak […]
NBA
WREG

Brooks to sit out Grizzlies game vs. Suns on Friday

MEMPHIS — After making his season debut Wednesday night for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks won’t play Friday night when the Grizz host the Phoenix Suns. It’s nothing to be concerned about. The team is just taking a cautious approach with Brooks, who will sit with what the Grizzlies are calling injury maintenance. Brooks played 26 […]
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns Game Tonight vs Grizzlies Odds, Prediction, Lineups

Few things look capable of extinguishing the Phoenix Suns, who now ride a six game winning streak into Grind City. Most recently, the Valley Boys took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Frank Kaminsky delivered once again with career-game, filling the void left behind by Deandre Ayton better than anyone ever could have expected.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Hustle#Memphis#Gleague#Gametime
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (hand) not listed on Grizzlies' Saturday injury report

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (hand) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooks will make his second appearance this season after the Grizzlies' forward missed one game for hand recovery purposes. In a matchup against a Pelicans' team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Brooks to score 24.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,800.
NBA
Arizona Daily Sun

Grizzlies football spoils Lumberjacks Senior Night

The Northern Arizona football team kept its game with No. 9 Montana close for the first half, but the Grizzlies took over late and defeated the Lumberjacks 30-3 Saturday on Senior Night in the Walkup Skydome. Northern Arizona’s defense was tough all night, giving up just one offensive touchdown, but...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Monday: Strong return for Dillon Brooks

A hand injury had kept Dillon Brooks from playing for the Memphis Grizzlies until last week, but the famously confident shooting guard appears to be ready to roll after scoring 23 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening. It could be a boon (both to...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies snap three game losing streak by handing Houston a 12th straight loss

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated Houston 136-102, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss. Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 15 points as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak. The 136 points […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
WREG

WREG

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy