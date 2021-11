Odell Beckham Jr. is letting himself soak in the free agent waters. After the former Browns receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday, there was some thought that he'd quickly find a new home in the NFL and ink a deal with a team in relatively short order. Well, the former Pro Bowl receiver appears to be taking his time as he decides where the next chapter in his NFL career will take place. According to Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the indications are that Beckham is going to take some time to choose his next team and that decision is still a few days away.

