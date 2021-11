Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s not only EVs that the Biden camp is pushing through. According to section 24220 of the upcoming $1 trillion infrastructure bill, there will be an effort to reduce drink driving with “advanced impaired driving technology,” which must be made standard equipment in all new passenger motor vehicles. The plan is to have the systems in place within the next three years, although the dates can change if needed, and the legislation even envisions a scenario where nothing happens for a decade.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO