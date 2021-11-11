ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th and Inches: Reviewing the Shove, Previewing ASU

By Trevor Mueller
 7 days ago
The University of Washington football program is in the midst of one of its most tumultuous times in recent memory.

The 2021 season has not gone the way many in the media locally and around the country predicted. The Huskies find themselves at 4-5 after the recent 26-16 loss to Oregon. The setback to the Ducks and corresponding offensive issues led to the dismissal of UW offensive coordinator John Donovan, a firing most figured was coming at any time.

Often a coordinator firing would dominate the headlines for a week. However, Husky coach Jimmy Lake was at the center of a bigger weekend controversy.

The school suspended Lake for a week for striking or attempting to strike walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on his helmet, followed by a two-hand shove in the back when Fuavai was walking away.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as UW coach for the ASU game and receivers coach Junior Adams will assume the role as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

It is unclear whether Lake will coach a game again for Washington (4-5 overall, 3-3 Pac-12), but the football season continues without him and the Huskies have a challenging matchup with Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (6-3 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) bounced back from some disappointing losses to take a convincing 31-16 win over USC, essentially ending the Trojans' hope for the South Division crown and a shot at winning the conference.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller discuss the turmoil around the program and what the Huskies must do to beat the Sun Devils.

The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Becomes Tragic Figure in Husky Football Annals, Dismissed for Missteps

Jimmy Lake had us at hello. He went past the point of no return against Oregon. Thus this college football season turned into a precipitous nine-week slide for the charming yet unbridled University of Washington leader that culminated with his mad dash down the sideline on November 6 during the Ducks game — straight into a linebacker's face and unemployment.
SEATTLE, WA
Huskies Sit Mired in Lower Half of Pac-12 Power Rankings

With winds recently blowing throughout the Seattle area, not everyone has their power back. The University of Washington football team is one of those have-nots. In the current Sports Illustrated Pac-12 power rankings, the Huskies (3-4 overall, 2-2 conference) bring up far too much of the rear, drawing only enough votes to hold down the No. 9 spot.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
