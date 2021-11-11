ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

District Under Fire for Firing Superintendent Amid Battle Over Free Speech in Schools

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the Newberg school board faces a lawsuit over free speech with the Newberg Education Association union, the board fired Superintendent Joe...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

After split vote, Newberg school board fires superintendent

Joe Morelock is relieved of his duties under a 'no cause' clause in his contact; no reason for the firing was given. "I just feel that this has been on your agenda since Day 1, that the two new board members were voted (in to accomplish this) and we're going to lose so much from this action. I'm just very, very, very saddened of your unwillingness to work together … and be an example of bridge building." — Newberg school board member Rebecca Piros.
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Battle over free speech on Crooked River Ranch

Enforcing HOA guidelines the Ranch association asks people to remove political signs. Wilbur West thinks the Biden presidency is a catastrophe, so he expressed those thoughts by prominently displaying a sign in front of his home on Crooked River Ranch. "Biden's catastrophe no end in sight." Someone complained, and the...
CROOKED RIVER RANCH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
KEYT

After nixing diversity symbols, school district fires leader

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Oregon that recently banned teachers from displaying symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting members who opposed the move. Newberg School Board member Brandy Penner says Wednesday she believes four conservative board members fired Superintendent Joe Morelock late Tuesday night because he didn’t aggressively implement their ban on controversial symbols. The board’s escalating disputes come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates and how racism is addressed in teaching. The four board members offered no explanation as they summarily fired Morelock.
SALEM, OR
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Trustees will regret firing Superintendent Jara

Seriously, you terminate the contract of your school superintendent because of how he handled the pandemic? The whole country was in virtual mode. I live across the street from a school that was handing out breakfast, lunch, computers, etc. All while in masks. If you can’t find teachers, subs and...
EDUCATION
New York Post

Oklahoma gov blasts school district over firing of maskless teachers

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ripped Oklahoma City’s public school system Friday over the firing of six teachers who refused to follow masking policies, calling it a “preposterous” move at a time when educators are in high demand. Stitt expressed his disbelief in a video posted to Twitter, claiming the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Superintendents#Teachers Union#Newberg School#The Associated Press#The School Board#Newberg Public Schools
foxillinois.com

District 186 fires teacher over vaccine and testing rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield District 186's board of education voted Monday to fire a teacher for opting not to follow the state and district mandates about testing and vaccinations. Franklin Middle School band teacher, Kingsley Keys, is now a former teacher after the board unanimously voted to dismiss him...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAJ

Local school districts respond after Pa. court voids school mask mandate

(WTAJ)– Local school districts are responding after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mandate requiring masks in public schools. The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation. “As always, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County school board member Chris Patricca under fire again

A Southwest Florida school board member is facing heat again but this time from her peers. Lee County school board members are pointing the finger at Chris Patricca for using district staff after hours to send out a video of her defending herself. The school board meeting ended at 9:45...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate ‘void and unenforceable,’ judge rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate is “void and unenforceable,” a judge ruled Wednesday. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon’s decision comes after parents filed a lawsuit over the order handed down by Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. Effective immediately, the mask mandate is overturned. Cannon found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Fire rating improves for Love Fire Protection District

The Love Fire Department in southern DeSoto County announced on Wednesday its fire rating has improved to the benefit of surrounding residents. As of October 22, the classification for Love’s Fire Protection District was upgraded from Seventh Class to Sixth Class. Property and business owners in the district can expect...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
royalexaminer.com

An end to local COVID ‘Emergency Declaration’ in sight; Fire Chief and Schools Superintendent give detailed reports

During its work session, Tuesday, November 9, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got detailed departmental updates from Warren County Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, Fire and Rescue Department Chief James Bonzano, and Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall, the latter who has handled reports on the impact and County response to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates related to the pandemic and public safety.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
636K+
Followers
69K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy