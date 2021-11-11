CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10.

With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.

After all, with fashion-forward stars like Lady A, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert being honored at the event, it’s no shocker that everyone in attendance made sure to show up in style.

From Carly Pearce‘s midnight blue Marchesa dress to Marren Morris‘ stunning suit, these country crooner’s made it abundantly clear that they know how to clean up nicely.

To see all of these looks and the rest of the fabulous fashion from the 2021 CMAs, keep scrolling!