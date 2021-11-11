Charlotte Veterans Day offers, special events

Each November, the men and women who have served in the military are honored with special events and offers for Veterans Day. We’ve compiled a list of restaurants where veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a discount on Thursday. We’ve also included special events taking place for Veterans Day.

To take advantage of the offers, many places require some form of military ID, and not every location will honor the deals. We recommend checking ahead to confirm which deals are available before you go and what form of ID is required for proof.

Special offers:

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get an All-American burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for free on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valid for dine-in only. Proof of service required.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue: Veterans can get 15% off all orders from Nov. 11 through Dec. 31 when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get a free burger at the Veterans Day celebration on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.

Jim ‘n Nick’s Bar-B-Q: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get an original pork sandwich, fresh cut fries and a drink for free on Thursday.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans can get a free doughnut of choice and a small coffee on Thursday at participating locations. No purchase required. Must show valid military ID. One offer per guest.

Metro Diner: Active-duty personnel and veterans can get 50% off a meal on Thursday. Must show valid military ID.

On The Border: Veterans can get a free Pick 2 Combo on Thursday.

North Carolina Zoo: Active-duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel can get free admission and $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests through Sunday. Must show ID.

Schiele Museum of Natural History: Active-duty and veteran personnel and their families can get free admission to both the museum exhibits and the farm on Thursday. Must show valid military ID.

Hydrate Medical: All veterans and their spouses can get $20 off any selected drip through Sunday.

(WATCH BELOW: Mooresville coffee shop a safe haven for local veterans)

Special events, ceremonies:

Top of the Lake Rotary Veterans Day Breakfast: Free event Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Mooresville. RSVP is required.

Carolinas’ Veterans Day Festival: A free, family-friendly festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Truist Field.

Veterans Day Celebration in Cornelius: This annual, family-friendly program will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Veterans Monument at Rotary Plaza behind Cornelius Town Hall.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Huntersville: The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Indian Trail: This ceremony will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Mooresville: The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Glenwood Park, and the parade will follow at 1 p.m. in downtown Mooresville.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Waxhaw: This annual ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor.

Bullets and Bandaids Volume 3: What Now? Exhibition: This traveling exhibit, featuring stories and art inspired by 41 veterans, including several from Charlotte, will be on display at Charlotte Art League. Opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19. The exhibition runs through Nov. 24.

(WATCH: Hundreds gather in Uptown to honor nation’s veterans)

©2021 Cox Media Group