A Virginia man faces life in prison after being convicted of the rape and murder of a college administrator in her home. Thomas E. Clark was found guilty of killing 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman on May 19, 2019, and leaving her body in the bathtub of her home. He was charged with murder, rape and abduction with the intent to defile. His trial began earlier this week.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO