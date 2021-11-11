ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See Every Brilliantly Styled Outfit at This Year's CFDA Fashion Awards

By Sarah Wasilak
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year's CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC's Park Avenue, marked a historic moment as Zendaya was the youngest recipient of the fashion icon title to date. She followed in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Person
Iman
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Zendaya
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Emily Blunt
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Cfda#Cfda Fashion Awards#Squid Game
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Named Fashion Icon, Anya Taylor-Joy Honored as Face of the Year at CFDA Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy was the natural choice to be honored as the inaugural Face of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10, says Tom Ford. “Every now and then a beauty comes along who transforms the way we think of beauty,” the designer and chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America told The Hollywood Reporter. “Audrey Hepburn: total original. Uma Thurman: total original. Anya Taylor-Joy, you only need to look at her face and you know that she’s the face of the year.” That honor and the Fashion Icon prize now comprise a sort of one-two punch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner dons gorgeous black gown for a heartfelt night out

Jennifer Garner truly made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance as she donned the most breathtaking look for the night. The actress appeared at the Baby2Baby ten year celebration with several other high profile stars where she stole the show in a floor-length gown. Jennifer wore a solid...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy