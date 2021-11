ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Spring was found dead by police in New Mexico, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jose Gallegos, 24, was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend late Wednesday night. The victim was identified by police as 28-year-old Nitzi Valencia. Investigators said Gallegos broke into her house on Diane Drive and shot her and a friend. Valencia's friend was grazed by a bullet and has since been released from the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO