Electronics

iBasso DX240 Review

By NanoTechnos
headfonia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this review we take a close look at the iBasso DX240, selling for $999 / €999. Disclaimer: The iBasso DX240 was sent to us free of charge by the brand in exchange for an honest opinion. As usual, if you want to get one, reach out to your local...

www.headfonia.com

godisageek.com

Bloodshore review

Timing is everything, and in that sense, Bloodshore is right on the money. It’s an FMV game centred around a battle royale where the winner receives a life-changing sum of money. So yes it has more than a whiff of the popular Netflix series Squid Game, and some Hunger Games too. Its reality TV, Youtube-obsessed fanbase also feels eerily familiar and relatable, like something we’ve seen before. Unfortunately, though, that feeling of deja-vu becomes all too apparent after playing this short game multiple times, and realising its branching storyline is really anything but.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PrivadoVPN review

PrivadoVPN delivers on the unblocking front, and we're always happy to see free VPN plans, but weak performance levels and multiple app annoyances let the service down. Take a look, but use the free plan first, and see how it works for you before signing up. Every VPN provider loves...
TECHNOLOGY
thexboxhub.com

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again Review

Can you give a game 5/5 based solely on its soundtrack? We suspect our editor would kick us in the shins. But the music in Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again is the absolute bomb. More than once, we’ve mistimed an attack because we’re headbanging to the dubstep-meets-metal tracks. Bangers, the lot of them. Alas,...
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Monomals Review

I love it when indie games take me by surprise and Monomals in one such title that I still can't get over how cool it is so let's go fishing. First off, Monomals has an unconventional premise but it makes sense to me because I'm weird like that. Basically, you play as a collection of animal chums who fish with headphone cables and it's your goal to plug into the much sought-after Monomals. Why do they do this? It's a competition to become the world's greatest DJ, of course! Wait, what? Anyhoo, the graphics are bright and colourful and feature absolutely outstanding animations and detailed stages that I'd argue even rival Nintendo's first-party offerings. In fact, if you told me that Nintendo made Monomals, I'd be like, "Obviously but please get out of my house." The music is excellent, too, and you can even make your own soundtrack if you want but I'll get into that later. It all comes together to make one wonderful feast for the eyes and ears.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gloomhaven review

What is it? A turn-based dungeon crawler. Reviewed on AMD FX-8350, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 32GB RAM. Gloomhaven is surely the most widely-praised hobby board game of the past decade. The digital edition replicates the sprawling Gloomhaven campaign in its entirety, adds an entirely new second mode, Guildmaster, along with online multiplayer: An adaptation of the tabletop experience that leaves nothing behind. While it's impossible to replicate the magic of sitting around a table, designing it to work on a screen provides things a boxed board game never would. Nonetheless, occasionally poor performance, the lack of a few quality of life features, and a liberal sprinkling of bugs hold Gloomhaven back.
VIDEO GAMES
insidebitcoins.com

Wildcasino Review

But how good is the online casino provider really? We’ve taken it upon ourselves to find out what’s under the hood of the safari-themed casino, especially as it accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency deposits. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of this Bitcoin casino platform. Pros &...
GAMBLING
TechRadar

DreamPlan review

A good app that allows you to create any kind of building or outdoor space quickly and easily. All objects are highly customisable. Makes for a fun app. Designing virtually is great - you can create whatever you want, at any time, and even make radical revisions without having to worry about builders, materials, or even the weather. It’s also a fantastic tool to create something and you almost feel as if you’re in the room you’re building.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

SketchUp review

A powerful tool, for those who need exact precision and don’t require the use of templates or ready-made objects. SketchUp is a versatile service which comes with many levels of proficiency, with plans and subscriptions to match your exact need, whether you’re an individual, company, or educator. The basics are free, but the most powerful features are of course behind a paywall.
HOME & GARDEN
TheSixthAxis

Unpacking Review

Modern life is filled with stuff. From sentimental possessions to the latest gadget or fad, we too often go from defining ourselves through our collections and objects to being constrained and controlled by them. The longer we live in one place, the more we accumulate and the more our space becomes cluttered and filled. This is never more apparent than when we eventually have to move home and make decisions about what to keep and what to discard.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

ENCODYA Review

Robot companions are intriguing and attractive concepts of fiction. In Star Trek Generations the robot Data learns from his shipmates how to be human and find love. The Terminator – in the second movie – becomes a surrogate father for John Connor, as well as his protector. They become like pets and it’s always very sad and tragic when they come to a bad end. In ENCODYA the story is focused firmly on the life of robots and humans, set in the near future with some heavy helping of cyberpunk sheen. The robot in question is SAM; in charge of a nine-year-old street orphan. And it’s deep in SAM’s memory banks where the secret to her heritage and purpose is held.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Grotto Review

HIGH A strong emotional narrative that wastes no time. LOW Struggling to make one’s answers understood. WTF Finding out only at the end about the command to insta-travel. As Grotto begins, the player awakes by a fire in a cave. While we are not restrained, the connections to Plato’s famous allegory can already be made, because — similarly to the Greek’s philosopher’s retelling of Socrates’ theory about seeing the truth as shadows on a wall — the player will have to struggle to get to the truth and to communicate with others. But, well… that’s the role of a soothsayer.
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Sparklite review

While fun enough for what it is, Sparklite’s component parts don’t fit together as well as they should and it mobile version has some key issues holding it back. Sparklite's inspirations are very easy to parse. This friendly-looking, pixel-art action adventure combines the overhead, exploration-focused gameplay of throwback Legend of Zelda titles and throws in procedural generation and roguelite progression in the vein of something like Dead Cells. On paper, it sounds great, but Sparklite's interlocking components don't quite come together in a satisfying way, and it doesn't help that its mobile version feels a bit lacking.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Recompile Review

HIGH A stylish, polygonal TRON-like aesthetic. LOW Infuriating level design. WTF Having to wait a full 10 seconds to respawn after each death. Taking a journey inside a computer has long been the dream of the ’80s generation, ever since the release of the seminal 1982 film TRON, which — while not a huge influence on gaming — was an important franchise for computer fanatics all over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

FastVPN review

Seriously cheap for the first year, but you can see why: the desktop apps are unreliable, and there are very features. For unblocking Netflix and basic tasks only. FastVPN is a simple VPN owned by Namecheap, the popular domain registrar and web hosting service. If you're wondering why you should...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Workable review

While Workable provides plenty of features for recruitment, many rivals go a bit further with their respective offerings. Workable is a dedicated recruitment platform and Applicant Tracking System and it doesn’t tie into a wider suite of HR products, so it’s got a focused and well-designed range of features. It’s...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Calendar.com review

Calendar.com is a long-standing name on the market for calendar apps, and its developers have put a lot of effort into making it a good, well-rounded solution. The interface is very light on the eyes and works smoothly, and the app itself offers lots of different features aimed at users with specific needs. It comes in several pricing tiers – including a free one – that allow users to pick the version that best matches their individual preferences.
INTERNET
jumpdashroll.com

Growbot Review

Growbot is the cutest game you’re likely to play all year. Developer Wabisabi Play has crafted a delightful puzzle adventure which streamlines the usual point-and-click experience while still telling an engaging story. The titular character is Nara, a growbot on a space station who is embarking on her captaincy training....
VIDEO GAMES
headfonia.com

Kiwi Ears Orchestra Review

Today we are taking a look at the $499 USD Kiwi Ears Orchestra In-Ear Monitors. Disclaimer: Linsoul sent us the Orchestra IEMs for this review, free of charge. I only covered customs taxes and fees. All thoughts and experiences with the product are naturally my own. You can find more about them here. Let’s get to it.
ELECTRONICS
thexboxhub.com

The Riftbreaker Review

EXOR Studios have created something which is a fairly new concept in gaming. Well, I say fairly new, as it’s more of a mashup of existing game styles, but one that has been executed very well. The Riftbreaker is a base building, survival game with action RPG elements. Now, if this sounds like They Are Billions, as an example, there’s a good reason for that: there are a lot of elements in common. In fact this borrows from a lot of games: a dash of Diablo, a splash of Command and Conquer and just a hint of They Are Billions, all blended together. But is this a case of a blend too far? It’s time to travel the galaxy to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Greenhouse review

Greenhouse provides an intuitive and equitable mix of data-driven insights along with a human touch but keep in mind that its recruitment and onboarding products are separated. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Greenhouse is a recruitment platform and Applicant Tracking System that aims to provide scalable and flexible options for businesses that...
SOFTWARE

