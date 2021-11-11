ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Troop 66 holds 10th Court of Honor to celebrate four new Eagle Scouts

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 7, overlooking the San Pedro Harbor aboard the SS Lane Victory, four Boy Scouts belonging to Monrovia Troop 66 received their rank of Eagle Scout along with numerous other Scouts who received their ranks and awards. This is the 5th Eagle Scout for Troop 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMJWc_0csybpWp00
Photo of the SS Lane Victory | Photo courtesy of Monrovia Troop 66

The SS Lane Victory is an American Victory-class cargo ship used in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. The ship was preserved in 1989 to serve as a museum ship in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, California. As a rare surviving Victory ship, she was designated a U.S. National Historic Landmark.

Troop 66 Eagle Scouts were presented their Eagle medals by their parents and each mom pinned the medal on their son’s chest. It was a moving experience for each family to be a part of their son’s journey and to see it come to fruition after years of hard work, service, and devotion to the BSA program. Congratulations on earning your Eagle rank Tyler Ford, Nicholas Milazzo, Luca Ammon and Scott Reynolds. Lighting the Eagle candle today was Troop 66’s 1st Eagle Scout Alexander Gallivan.

Troop 66 had the distinct pleasure in awarding and recognizing the following Scouts who advanced in rank due to their hard work and dedication. Scouts who advanced to the rank of Scout are James Rangel Vierra, Micah Beltran, Charles Gerringer & William Wysock Jr.

Scouts advancing to Tenderfoot are James Rangel Vierra, Micah Beltran, Charles Gerringer & William Wysock Jr. Scouts advancing to 2nd Class are James Rangel Vierra, and Maxwell Rily. Next, we have two Scouts who advanced to the rank of 1st Class, James Rangel Vierra and Maxwell Rily.

The First-Class rank represents a significant step on the Eagle Trail. First Class Scouts have learned to abide by the code to which a true and mature Scout is forever bound, his personal honor and the Scout Oath and Law. Next, Troop 66 recognized and awarded Kendon Beltran the Rank of Star Scout and Christopher Gallivan the Rank of Life Scout.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monrovia, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
Monrovia, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Eagle Scouts#Scouts Bsa#Scout Troop#Monrovia Troop 66#Court Of Honor#The Ss Lane Victory#American#Bsa#Troop 66#Tenderfoot#First Class Scouts
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy