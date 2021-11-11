CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC strikes deal to improve conditions at city's main jail

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkK3H_0csyZBer00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCC7d_0csyZBer00

The Washington, D.C., government has struck a deal with the U.S. Marshals Service to improve the situation at the city's main jail after it came under criticism and the Justice Department announced that 400 federal prisoners would be transferred out because of substandard conditions.

Conditions at the jail had long been a point of criticism for local activists. The issue took on a national political dimension in recent months because many defendants from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection were being held there.

Wednesday's announcement said the city Department of Corrections and the federal Marshals Service “will collaboratively assess conditions at the (Central Detention Facility) and develop a plan to address concerns.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement, "We all agree: everyone who is in our jail or under our supervised care should be treated humanely and have safe conditions.”

Bowser added that she welcomed the attention and resources to “address any deficiencies" at D.C. facilities.

Supporters of several Jan. 6 defendants filed suit, alleging the defendants' civil rights were being abused at the jail. One of those cases led to a surprise Marshals Service inspection last month, which found unsanitary and abusive conditions, according to a damning report by Lamont J. Ruffin, the acting marshal for U.S. District Court in Washington.

A federal judge later found both the jail's warden and the director of the corrections department in contempt of court. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had summoned the jail officials to court in the case of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack, who was delayed medical care for a broken wrist.

The Justice Department announced plans to transfer the 400 federal prisoners from among a total population of about 1,500, to another facility in Pennsylvania. However, none of the Jan. 6 defendants was set to be part of that transfer.

The federal prisoner transfer was supposed to begin this week. Wednesday's announcement is not expected to change those plans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Royce Lamberth
NBC News

Moderna asks FDA to authorize its Covid booster for all adults

The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and adults with underlying medical conditions...
INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy