2021 on pace for highest number of fatal crashes ever in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This year is on pace for the highest number of fatal crashes ever in Orange County.

So far this year, there have been 130 crashes in Orange County compared to 128 in all of 2018.

With more than a month left this year, it’s a troubling trend that could get worse.

In 2018, Seminole County had 20 fatal crashes compared to 13 so far in 2021. Osceola County had 50 fatal crashes in 2018 compared to 38 this year.

Officials said drivers are continuing to get behind the wheel impaired and texting while driving, and there are fewer state troopers patrolling the streets to try to catch them before they kill someone.