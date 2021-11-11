Events happening in Bakersfield for Veterans Day

Bakersfield is celebrating Veterans Day with major events around town.

Flag Raising Ceremony

To kick it off, at 8 a.m. the military display at Truxton and S streets are having a flag raising ceremony.

Veterans Day Parade

To kick it off, Bakersfield is bringing back its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade route will start on L and 21 st street and proceed to 20 th and P street.

Breakfast or Lunch

If you’re looking for breakfast you can go to a pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Kern Law Enforcement Association, starting at 6:30 a.m. Free for veterans, and $5 for non-veterans.

For lunch, Halliburton is sponsoring burgers and tri-tip sandwiches beginning at noon.

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

Another place that is celebrating Veterans Day is ‘Portrait of a Warrior Gallery’. They’re taking the day to return a POW medal to a WWII soldier’s family.

Camp Hamilton

Camp Hamilton is holding a Veterans Day event at noon at Lerdo Highway. There will be vendors, raffles, and food offered at the event.

If you’re looking for deals being offered by businesses check out this article .

Other Veterans Day events being held throughout Kern County include:

Phillips Marx Central Park

A Veterans Day Celebration is being held at 11 a.m. at East E. Street in Tehachapi.

Mojave Air & Space Park

A Veterans Day Ceremony is being held from 11 a.m. to noon at 1434 Flight Line in Mojave.

Veterans Memorial Park

A Veterans Day Celebration starts at 10 a.m. at 217 E. Kern St. in Taft.

Twentynine Palms

A Veterans Day Tribute starts at 11 a.m. at 6177 Adobe Road in Tewentynine Palms.

