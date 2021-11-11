ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 CFDA Awards kicked off on a fabulous note on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at New York City's The Pool Room. Celebrities sashayed down the red carpet in their finest attire to celebrate the special occasion,...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Mary Kate Olsen
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Ashley Olsen
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfda#Fashion Designers#New York City#Cfda Awards 2021#American
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Without Sister Mary-Kate At CFDA Awards

Ashley Olsen looked elegant at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she and sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row. Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The fashion designer, 35, looked elegant in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. The former sitcom star and her sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for their label.
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Elle Fanning wears giant chain as crop top to InStyle Awards

Elle Fanning is all tied up. The “Maleficent” star, 23, attended the 2021 InStyle Awards on Monday night wearing a Balmain crop top fashioned in the shape of a large gold chain. More of a breastplate than a shirt, the gold metal hit well above her belly button and was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Zendaya Shock: Rewrite The Stars Songstress Wows Fans Again With Two Piece Red Carpet Ensemble At CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya wore an Haute couture two-piece ensemble featuring a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt. All eyes and cameras were on Zendaya at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards as the actress strutted through the red carpet wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang outfit. The actress attended the 2021 event Wednesday in New York at The Grill restaurant to receive the highly coveted Fashion Icon award.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fashionista.com

The Best Looks From the 2021 CFDA Awards

Just hours after news of the latest creative director shake-up broke, the American fashion industry gathered in Manhattan, not necessarily to keep the rumor mill turning (though, there was certainly plenty to talk about): Wednesday night marked the IRL return of the CFDA Awards, with designers, models, celebrities and select media gathering to toast their achievements and, of course, hand out some trophies.
MANHATTAN, NY
papermag.com

See What Everyone Wore to the CFDA Awards

It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

CFDA Awards 2021: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosts its annual award ceremony, honoring those who have innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the event makes its grand return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic). Emily Blunt will be hosting the evening’s festivities at The Pool Room in Midtown Manhattan. Among those up for accolades this year include heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, Miuccia Prada, and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. First-time nominees also include some of fashion's buzziest talents, such as Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Maisie Schloss of Maisie Wilen, and Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soundslikenashville.com

55th Annual CMA Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos

Ain’t no party like a country music party, especially when it comes to the 55th Annual CMA Awards after months and months of staying safe at home. The hottest country stars did not miss their opportunity to dress to the nines for their celebratory night out in Nashville, donning dramatic ensembles and classy couture alike. The red carpet was dripping with high-end labels, but always with the flashy flair that Music City is famous for.
NASHVILLE, TN
Harper's Bazaar

See All of the Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

The LACMA Art + Film Gala made its return last night, with the black-tie event, bringing out Hollywood A-listers to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, portrait artists for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. For the 10th anniversary of the Met Gala of the West, presented this year by Gucci, stars from the film, fashion, business, tech, and philanthropy worlds stepped out in their finest looks. From shimmering, colorful looks to classic black and white column gowns, the fashion from the gala's red carpet did not disappoint. Click through for some of the best looks of the evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Arrives in a Bombshell Tom Ford Dress With Velvet Corset and Peep-Toe Sandals at CFDA Awards

Ciara gives major sophistication and edginess with her latest outfit. The “1,2 Step” singer attended the CFDA Awards last night in New York City, where she wore an ensemble that showed she’s always on the pulse of what’s cutting-edge in fashion. Ciara donned a black Tom Ford dress that featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves paired with a velvet corset structure for the bodice. When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped unify the moment. The CFDA Awards was filled with big wins for brands both big and small. Emily Blunt served as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy