CFDA Awards 2021 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

The LACMA Art + Film Gala made its return last night, with the black-tie event, bringing out Hollywood A-listers to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, portrait artists for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. For the 10th anniversary of the Met Gala of the West, presented this year by Gucci, stars from the film, fashion, business, tech, and philanthropy worlds stepped out in their finest looks. From shimmering, colorful looks to classic black and white column gowns, the fashion from the gala's red carpet did not disappoint. Click through for some of the best looks of the evening.
